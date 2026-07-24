Route 120 Resurfacing Project in Cameron County Starts Monday

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that preliminary work on a resurfacing project impacting Route 120 in Emporium Borough and Shippen Township will start on Monday, July 27. This project will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of more than 10 miles of road between the Cameron-Elk County line in Shippen Township and Emporium Borough as well as rehabilitate a bridge spanning the Driftwood Branch of Sinnemahoning Creek in Emporium borough, improving its overall condition rating.

Starting Monday, the contractor will begin preliminary work throughout the project limits. This work will take place primarily off the road with minimal, if any, traffic impacts, but PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution in all work zones, obey posted speed limits and work zone signage, and always buckle up.

On August 6, the contractor plans to close the eastbound lane heading toward Emporium Borough at the bridge spanning the Driftwood Branch of Sinnemahoning Creek. Temporary traffic signals will be placed at the bridge while the contractor works to remove and rebuild portions of the existing structure. PennDOT also anticipates the contractor beginning paving operations around the same date as the lane closure at the bridge and will issue an update on associated traffic impacts at that time.

PennDOT anticipates work in the eastbound lane of the bridge continuing until mid-September before shifting to the westbound lane heading toward the City of St. Marys. It will also issue an update before work shifts to the westbound lane.

Traffic from Airport Road will not be permitted to turn onto Route 120 for the duration of this project and will instead be required to use Industrial Park Road to access Route 120.

Work to be completed on the bridge as part of this contract includes removal of portions of the existing structure, construction involving a strip seal dam, bridge barrier repairs, hydro demolition, concrete repairs, rebar installation, and approach slab construction. Road work includes paving, drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades, and miscellaneous construction. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College, PA, is the contractor on this $6.2 million project. PennDOT anticipates total completion in mid-November, but all construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

Steve Harmic, sharmic@pa.gov or 814-496-6189