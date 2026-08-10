Port Matilda Exit on I-99 Southbound to Reopen Thursday

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the contractor for its highway reconstruction project impacting Interstate 99 (I-99) and Route 322 in College and Worth townships plans to reopen exit 61/Port Matilda on Thursday, August 13. This project will improve ride quality and extend the service life of approximately 1.5 miles of roadway, as well as correct settlement issues on three bridges within the work zone.

Work along I-99 southbound will shift to the left (passing) lane, which will allow the contractor to reopen the exit and lift the detour around it that has been in place since March 31. In the event of inclement weather on August 13, the work will be pushed to Friday, August 14.

PennDOT anticipated opening the exit in June, however the need for additional repairs was discovered after work got under way.

On Route 322 eastbound near the Innovation Park/Penn State University exit, traffic remains reduced to one lane with the passing lane closed. The passing lane of Route 322 westbound is also closed near that same exit. PennDOT urges drivers to continue exercising caution through this, and all, work zones, obey posted speed limit and work zone signage, and always buckle up.

Work on this contract includes highway reconstruction, guide rail installation, line painting, and miscellaneous construction. Francis J. Palo, Inc., of Clarion, PA, is the contractor on this $1.8 million project. PennDOT anticipates project completion in early October but reminds drivers that all construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other circumstances.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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