PennDOT to Close Bellefonte Exit Along I-80 Eastbound

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the contractor for its High-Speed Interchange project between Interstates 80 (I-80) and 99 (I-99) is closing exit 161/Bellefonte and the right (travel) lane of I-80 eastbound each evening between now and August 24. These closures, which began on Monday, will allow the contractor to place barrier and conduct roadway reconstruction as part of the larger project to enhance traffic safety by providing a direct connection between the two Interstates, making it unnecessary to travel along Route 26 to access them, which will relieve traffic congestion and realign service for local traffic.

While the exit is closed, eastbound traffic will use the crossover lane at mile marker 159.2 to travel across the median onto I-80 westbound. Drivers wishing to access I-99 southbound will continue to exit 163/Jacksonville-Howard and then follow I-80 westbound back to the Bellefonte exit. Traffic from I-99 northbound wishing to access I-80 eastbound will first take I-80 westbound to exit 158/Milesburg, take that exit, and merge onto I-80 eastbound from there.

The closures will be overnight between now and August 24 with the exit reopening each morning. Starting on August 24, the exit will close and remain closed around the clock for nine days while crews replace a box culvert. Once it is replaced, the closures will transition back to being nighttime only for the remainder of the construction season.

Drivers are urged to watch for slow-moving or stopped vehicles throughout the work zone, to exercise caution in all work zones, obey posted speed limits and work zone signage while always buckling up.

Work on this contract includes building the interchange, ten bridges, four retaining walls, five box culverts, seven sign structures, and three changeable message boards. It also includes constructing new and rebuilding existing roadways and ramps, drainage improvements, installing Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) devices, guide rail and highway lighting, pavement marking, stream improvements, and miscellaneous construction. Work will continue through the next five construction seasons, ending in 2030. Trumbull Corporation of Pittsburgh, PA, is the contractor on this $259 million project. Approximately $170 million of the funding comes from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

The high-speed interchange is one phase of a three-phase project. The first involved the construction of the local access interchange at mile marker 163, which provided direct access between Route 26 and I-80 for local traffic. Construction on that phase took place over three construction seasons between 2020 and 2022. The contract value was $52 million. That phase benefited from a $35 million federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant.

The other ongoing phase will reconstruct and widen Route 26 to maintain and support the state roadway network. It will feature 11-foot travel lanes and 4-foot shoulders. Excavation work for that project started in November 2024 and construction will be completed this summer.

Completing all three phases will support the regional freight economy and improve the reliability of roadway travel throughout the region.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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