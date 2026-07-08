PennDOT Speed Display Board Placed on Route 322 in Bradford Township

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display board this week on Route 322 in Bradford Township, Clearfield County. It is intended to remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit and reduce speeding, a common type of aggressive driving behavior.

This board faces westbound traffic between McDowell Road and Rock Lane in a 45 mile per hour zone. The board utilizes radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic and posts them to the lighted section of the sign. The board will remain in place for four to six weeks.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of Pennsylvania crashes and fatalities. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally, and tailgating.

PennDOT listed aggressive driving behaviors as a factor in 51 percent of crashes in Clearfield County in 2025.