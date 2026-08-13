PennDOT Announces Pipe Replacement in Benezette Township

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a pipe replacement will begin on Monday, August 17, in Benezette Township, Elk County. Completing this pipe replacement, which is located between Dieble and Losey roads, will prepare the road for future surface improvements.

Route 2004 (Quehanna Highway) will have a daytime only closure only in place for the duration of the pipe replacement to minimize traffic disruption. A detour using Route 555, Route 120, and Route 2001 (Wykoff Run Road) around the closure will be in place. PennDOT expects this to be a one-day closure, but all construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

PennDOT Elk County Maintenance forces will complete all work associated with this replacement.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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