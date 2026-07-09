Milling and Paving Operations Slated in Juniata County Next Week

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the contractor for a highway reconstruction project impacting six Roads in Juniata and Snyder County will begin milling and paving operations on several roads in Thompsontown Borough and Walker Township, Juniata County, the week of July 13. This project will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of more than 11 miles of road across the two counties.

Starting Monday, July 13, drivers should expect to encounter flaggers on the roadway along Routes 333 and Route 3002 (Main Street Road) in Thompsontown Borough as crews install Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant curb ramps on the sidewalks along these roads. The contractor also plans to start milling and paving operations on Route 333, as well as Routes 2004 (Cunningham Road) and 2005 (Center Road) in Walker Township, starting Tuesday, July 14. Drivers can expect to encounter flaggers on these roads for the remainder of the week.

PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution while traveling through all work zones, obey flaggers and other posted work zone signage, and always buckle up.

Other roads that will see work under this contract include:

Route 35 between White Hall Road in Fayette Township and a bridge spanning Mahantango Creek at the Juniata-Snyder County line in Monroe Township.

Route 2028 (Goodville Road) near a bridge spanning Dutchman Run approximately five miles East of Salem in Greenwood Township.

PennDOT will issue updates on traffic impacts as work progresses.

Overall work on this contract includes milling, paving, guide rail upgrades, line painting, installation of ADA compliant curb ramps, and miscellaneous construction. New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor on this $1.9 million contract. PennDOT anticipates all work on the contract being completed by early October, but all construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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