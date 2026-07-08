Fishing/Boating Access Along Route 22 to Close for Rehab July 13

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that access to a fishing/boating access area along Route 22 eastbound in Fermanagh Township, Juniata County, will temporarily close July 13-16 to allow a contractor to perform rehabilitation work. Closing this access will allow the contractor to complete concrete roadway patching that will improve the ride quality and extend the life of the area on the Juniata River.

This work is part of a larger highway restoration project on Route 22 between the interchange for Business 22/Lewistown and the Juniata-Mifflin County line, approximately two miles east of the interchange. Work under the contract includes highway restoration, guide rail installation, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction. JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the contractor for this $5.6 million project.

PennDOT anticipates completion of the overall project by Labor Day, but all construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

PennDOT urges drivers to use caution in the area, to be alert for workers in the roadway, to be prepared for sudden stops, and to not follow trucks into closed lanes as they deliver material.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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