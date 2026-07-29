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    Slippery Rock Road Pipe Replacement Begins Tomorrow

    July 29, 2026

    Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is announcing a pipe replacement on Slippery Rock Road (Route 4008) in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.

    Butler County Maintenance will be replacing a cross pipe on July 30 between Centerville Pike (Route 173) and Stoughton Road. There will be temporary traffic signals in place for single lane traffic from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

    Drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

    Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

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    MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.