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    Route 8 Bridge Repairs Postponed in Clay Township

    Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is announcing a postponement for the lane closure on Route 8 in Clay Township, Butler County.

    The previously announced bridge repair on Route 8, south of the intersection with Route 138, has been postponed by Butler County Maintenance to a date to be announced.

    Drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

    Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

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    MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.