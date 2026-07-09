Indiana, PA– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view plans for the Branchton Road bridge replacement project in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.

The purpose of the plans display is to present the proposed plans and scope of work for this structure replacement project. The public is invited to view the display from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM on July 16 at the Slippery Rock Township Community Building, 155 Branchton Road, Slippery Rock, PA 16057.

PennDOT representatives, along with design consultants, will be available to answer questions. Preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design, right-of-way acquisition, and traffic control during construction will be available for review and comment.

If you have any questions regarding this project, please contact project manager Kristin Esola at 724-357-2554.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov