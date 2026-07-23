PennDOT Announces Open House for Winter Maintenance Positions in Clarion County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is hosting an open house for seasonal full-time winter maintenance operations in Clarion County.

Join us at our PennDOT Clarion County Open House on August 5, 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at 21057 Paint Boulevard, Shippenville, PA 16254. Positions are available for seasonal full-time Equipment Operators, Radio Dispatchers, and a Stock Clerk.

For seasonal Equipment Operators, duties during the winter season include snow removal, traffic control, equipment repair and maintenance, and truck unloading. CDL Medical Certification and Drug/Alcohol testing are required for operators. Salary is $23.46 per hour.

Radio Dispatchers operate radios during snowstorms and perform clerical functions throughout the season. Contact with Pennsylvania State Police and EMS, dispatching operators, monitoring weather and road conditions, and communicating situational awareness to crew members are the primary job functions of this position. Salary is $17.73 hourly. Previous clerical or radio dispatching experience, including the utilization of electronic communications equipment and visual display equipment is preferred but not required.

The seasonal Stock Clerk position supports important winter maintenance work. Duties include keeping essential parts and tools organized, inventory management, supply ordering and general warehouse operations. Salary is $17.88 hourly. Graduation from high school; or any equivalent combination of experience and training are required.

These are seasonal positions lasting from roughly September through April, but there are frequent opportunities to obtain a permanent full-time position. Positions may require rotating shifts, including evening and overnight hours during peak winter operations. Weekend and holiday work may also be necessary to support public safety.

Those interested in a position with PennDOT are encouraged to attend the open house to learn more about the opportunities currently available. County employees will be on-hand to answer questions and assist those interested with employment applications. Attendees to the event will be able to apply, interview and road test (if eligible). Please bring two forms of ID.

To view current positions and to apply, visit www.employment.pa.gov. Click on Open Jobs under Employment then click on Open to Public. To see PennDOT jobs only, click on Filter, Department and Department of Transportation. The search results can also be filtered by county. Seasonal positions are listed as Multi-County, PA.

Those interested in employment with District 10 can contact the district office at 724-357-3208 or call 814-226-8200 for more information.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov