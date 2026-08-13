Paving on Smicksburg Road in Plumville Begins August 27

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is alerting drivers to a paving project on Smicksburg Road (Route 954) in Plumville, Indiana County.

August 27 through October 9, there will be weekday single lane closures with flagging on Smicksburg Road (Route 954) between the intersections with Main Street and Rummel Road. Motorists should use caution and expect delays. Work is weather dependent.

Derry Construction Co., Inc., of Latrobe is completing this site work as part of a $5.3 million contract project which includes multiple paving projects in both Armstrong and Indiana counties anticipated to be completed in October 2026.

Drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov