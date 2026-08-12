Partial Franklin Road Closure for Road Reconstruction

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to the partial closure of Franklin Road (Route 3021) as the Franklin Road Corridor Safety Improvement Project continues to move forward in Cranberry Township, Butler County.

August 18 at 9:00 AM through September 3 at 7:00 PM Franklin Road will be closed between Cranberry Commons Drive and Mars Road for roadway reconstruction including new drainage, widening, and paving. Work is weather permitting.

Drivers will have access to Mars Road through the closure. The detour route from the north is Peters Road (Route 3018) to Route 19. Turn left on Route 19 and travel to Route 228. Turn left on Route 228 and continue to the Franklin Road intersection. Drivers will reverse directions when travelling from south of the closure.

The detour is anticipated to be in place 17 days upon which Franklin Road will be reopened.

The Franklin Road Corridor Safety Improvement Project includes shoulder widening, installation of edge-line rumble strips, and sight distance improvements along Franklin Road. Contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College, PA will be completing this four-year $19.1 million project estimated to be completed in early November 2027.

Drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov