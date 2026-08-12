Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing rolling closures on August 17 and 18 on Route 422 for work on the Shearer Bridge in Butler and Summit townships in Butler County.

There will be intermittent rolling closures in 15-minute intervals on Route 422 west on August 17 and on Route 422 east on August 18, 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM on both dates. Alternative dates are August 24 for Route 422 west and August 25 for Route 422 east.

The rolling closure will be at the Route 422 west on-ramp from the interchange with Routes 38 and 68. A crash truck will be stopping all traffic to initiate the closures approximately one and a half miles prior to the Mitchell Hill Road on-ramp.

The rolling closure will occur on Route 422 east with a crash truck stopping all traffic to initiate the closure approximately one mile in advance at the Route 8 interchange.

Contractor, Mekis Construction of Fenelton, PA, will be completing this $6.2 million bridge rehabilitation project, estimated to be completed in December 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

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