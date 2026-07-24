Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a rolling closure on August 6 on Route 422 for work on the Shearer Bridge in Butler and Summit townships in Butler County.

The rolling closure will occur on Route 422 west from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM intermittently in 15-minute intervals. The rolling closure will be at the Route 422 west on-ramp from the interchange with Routes 38 and 68. A crash truck will be stopping all traffic to initiate the closures approximately one and a half miles before the Mitchell Hill Road on-ramp.

The rolling closure will occur on Route 422 east from 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM intermittently in 15-minute intervals. A crash truck will be stopping all traffic to initiate the closure approximately one mile in advance of the Route 8 interchange.

An alternative date of August 10 will be used if operations cannot be performed on the scheduled date or there is inclement weather.

Contractor, Mekis Construction of Fenelton, PA, will be completing this $6.2 million bridge rehabilitation project, estimated to be completed in December 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

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