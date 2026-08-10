Ekastown Road Closure for Pipe Replacement in Buffalo Township

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is announcing a road closure for a pipe replacement on Ekastown Road (Route 2009) in Buffalo Township, Butler County.

On August 18, Butler County Maintenance will be replacing a large drainage pipe that runs under Ekastown Road (Route 2009). The road will be closed between the intersections of Parker Road and Meadow Street. Work is weather dependent.

To detour from north of the closure, drivers will travel Route 2009 (Ekastown Road) north to Sarver. Turn right onto Route 228 east and continue to Route 356 south. Take the ramp to Route 28 south (crossing into Allegheny County) and continue to Route 1028 west also known as Route 908 to Route 2009 (Ekastown Road) north. Those travelling from south of the closure will reverse these directions.

Drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

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