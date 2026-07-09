Dilltown Bridge Replacement Work to Begin Wednesday

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is announcing the replacement of the Dilltown Bridge on River Road (Route 2012) in Buffington Township, Indiana County.

Following the opening of River Road (Route 2012) at the Pleasant Valley Bridge over Blacklick Creek replacement project, River Road (Route 2012) will close between the intersections of Cramer Pike (Route 403) and Bracken Road (Route 2015) for the replacement of the Dillown Bridge over Mardis Run.

A detour will be in place from July 15 through October 30. Motorists will travel on Cramer Pike Road (Route 403) south to Route 22/William Penn Highway and turn left onto the Route 22 on-ramp. Proceed east for approximately two miles and turn left onto Wehrum Road (Route 2013). Follow Wehrum Road for one mile and turn left onto River Road (Route 2012). The same detour route in reverse will take traffic to the west side of the closure.

Merlo, Inc. of Mineral Point, PA is completing this $3.9 project, which is estimated to be completed in summer 2027.

Check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

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