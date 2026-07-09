Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Bridging Pennsylvania Constructors (BPC) are advising drivers of an upcoming temporary closure of Tippecanoe Road (Route 4005) in support of the I-80 Canoe Creek Bridges project in Clarion County.

On July 17, Tippecanoe Road will be closed between Thompson Hill Road and Stromyers Road. To detour, motorists should use Route 4005 (Tippecanoe Road) to Route 338 to Route 208 to Route 2007 (Huckleberry Ridge Road) to Route 4005 (Tippecanoe Road). The detour route is 13.5 miles (approximately 20 minutes).

The closure will allow crews to safely move equipment associated with the ongoing bridge reconstruction project. Drivers should follow posted detour routes and allow additional travel time. Access will be maintained for local traffic up to the closure points.

All work is weather dependent. Unexpected delays due to inclement weather or the nature of the work may result in schedule adjustments.

This project is part of the ongoing PennDOT Major Bridges P3 Program. Bridging Pennsylvania Developers – I (BPD-I) is led jointly by Shikun & Binui Ltd and Macquarie Capital as Lead Project Developers and Equity Members. The Bridging Pennsylvania Constructors (BPC) joint venture (JV) consortium includes the design & construction expertise of S&B USA Construction (Pittsburgh, PA) and FCC Construction. S&B USA Construction is the construction arm of Shikun & Binui Ltd and is also the parent company of Fay, S&B USA Construction (Pittsburgh, PA), one of the four BPC Major Bridge subcontractors. Other Major Bridge subcontractors include the H&K Group (Skippack, PA), Kokosing Construction Company (Pittsburgh, PA), Wagman Heavy Civil (York, PA), and Lead Designer, Michael Baker International (Pittsburgh, PA).

Check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

###

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs, chgibbs@pa.gov or 724-357-2829