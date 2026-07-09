Paving Work on Route 322 Between Elmo and Shippenville Begins Monday

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is announcing a resurfacing project including drainage and guide rail upgrades on Route 322 between Elmo and Shippenville in Elk Township, Clarion County.

July 13 through October 2, there will be lane restrictions on Route 322 between the intersections of Bus Mong Road and Railroad Street. Work will occur during daylight hours with traffic controlled by flaggers.

Travelers should expect delays and allow extra time when traveling through this area.

Contractor, I.A. construction Corp., of Franklin, PA will be completing this $3.4 million project.

Check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov