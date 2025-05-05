Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is alerting drivers to a pipe replacement and paving on Oak Ridge Road in Armstrong County.

Oak Ridge Road is closed until 5:30 pm. today, July 27. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, the road will have single lane closures with flaggers during daylight hours. On Thursday, the road will be closed from 6:30 AM to 6:00 PM for paving.

Work is to repair a cross pipe that was damaged during early July flooding. The area of work extends from Oak Hill Road to Dayton Road.

Motorists should use caution and expect delays. Work is weather dependent.

Derry Construction Co., Inc., of Latrobe is completing this $8.1 million project which includes multiple paving projects anticipated to be completed in Spring 2026.

Drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

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