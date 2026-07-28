Detour to be in Place for Five Days

Reconstruction work on Route 62/Route 8 in the City of Franklin, Venango County, is scheduled to start the evening of August 14, 2026.

In connection with the work, the road will be closed to through traffic from the intersection of Liberty Street and 14th Street to the split between Route 62 and Route 8 near the top of the 15th Street hill.

The closure is expected to be in place for five days from the start of work at 8:00PM on August 14 to 6:00 AM on August 20, 2026.

Separate detours will be posted for passenger vehicles and large trucks. The passenger vehicle detour will be posted using Bully Hill Road (Route 3021), Congress Hill Road (Route 3021), Pone Lane (Route 3021), and Route 8. A truck detour will be posted using Route 62, Route 173, and Route 322. Commercial vehicles are not permitted to use Bully Hill Road.

The work is part of the Route 62/Route 322 Improvement Project. Information on the project is available online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1 under the View District 1 Projects option at the top of the page.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, jharry@pa.gov or 814-678-5035