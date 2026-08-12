The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that there will be work on the traffic signals at the intersection of Route 5 (12th Street) and Route 832 (Peninsula Drive) in Millcreek Township, Erie County on August 19, 2026.

Work is expected to start at approximately 7:00 AM and continue throughout the day. The signals will be turned off during the updates and traffic will be controlled by flaggers. Drivers are recommended to take alternative routes when possible.

Traffic detection cameras will be installed at the intersection of Route 832 and Tom Ridge Drive on August 19, weather permitting. Travelers should anticipate delays entering and exiting Presque Isle State Park while work is active.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov