Due to weather conditions, the traffic pattern change planned at Liberty Street (Route 62/Route 322) in the City of Franklin, Venango County has been rescheduled for July 22, 2026.

The shift is necessary for work to be completed on the courthouse side of the 12th Street intersection. Construction at the intersection includes new curbs and sidewalks, traffic signal foundations, and drainage updates.

With the switch, the intersection will continue to have one lane for Liberty Street traffic going straight or turning right at 12th Street and one lane for traffic turning left from Liberty onto 12th Street. Drivers are not permitted to turn right on red for the duration of the work at the intersection.

Work at the intersection is part of the Route 62/322 Improvement Project, which includes the corridor from the intersection with Eighth Street to the top of the 15th Street hill. Read more about the project online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov