The Pennsylvania Welcome Center for Interstate 80 eastbound in West Middlesex, Mercer County, is expected to be closed for several hours again today as final paving is completed on the ramps.

Access to the ramps will be closed at 4:00 PM on July 8, 2026, in order for asphalt paving to be completed. The center will reopen once work has been completed, which is expected to be late in the evening.

The ramps were also closed on July 7, 2026, as the first layer of asphalt was placed on the road. Access to the center reopened late last night when that operation was complete.

The work is being done in connection with the reconstruction project from mile marker 0 to mile marker 5. Read more about the project online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov