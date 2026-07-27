A project to install new pavement markings on sections of Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties and Interstate 79 in Crawford County is scheduled to start August 3, 2026.

The recessed polymer centerline markings will be installed from mile marker 21 to mile marker 27 on I-80 eastbound and westbound in Mercer County and from mile marker 141 to mile marker 157 on I-79 northbound and southbound in Crawford County. Additionally, black contrast markings will be placed from mile marker 27 to mile marker 46 on I-80 eastbound and westbound in Venango County.

Construction is scheduled to be completed on I-80 in Mercer County on August 3 and 4, 2026, then I-79 in Crawford County from August 5 to 8, before finishing with on I-80 in Venango County from August 10 to 12. All work is weather permitting.

Work will be completed during the nighttime hours from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

Drivers should be alert for nighttime lane restrictions.

The contractor is Parking Lot Painting Company of Bethel Park, PA. The contract cost is $484,660, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov