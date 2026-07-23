Paving on Route 5 Added to the Proposed Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view updated plans for a proposed project to rehabilitate the bridges that carry Interstate 79 over CSX and Norfolk Southern Railroads, Irwin Drive, Rudolph Avenue, and West 16th Street in the City of Erie, Erie County.

The bridges are located on I-79 between Route 5 (West 12th Street) and Route 20 (West 26th Street) interchanges.

The I-79 Dual Bridges Rehabilitation Project includes replacement of the upper portion of the bridge, including the concrete deck and barriers, and replacing the bearings and repainting of existing structural steel.

Proposed work also includes approximately 2,000 feet of pavement patching north of the structures to the Route 5 eastbound overpass, and approximately 1,500 feet of paving south of the structures to the Route 20 interchange. Road work will be completed on Exit 183A and on-ramp from Route 5.

Paving and overhead sign replacements will be completed on Route 5 from the intersection with Pittsburgh Avenue (Route 4017) to the intersection with Greengarden Boulevard.

The existing steel bridges were built in 1983 and are rated in fair condition. Approximately 20,500 vehicles a day use the bridges, on average.

Work is expected to begin in 2027 and take at least three years to complete.

Traffic Control

The proposal includes completing work on one bridge at a time. Crossovers will be constructed and used to maintain two lanes of traffic in each direction on one bridge during each phase of construction.

Updated plans require detours throughout various phases of the construction.

On-ramps connecting West 12th Street to I-79 southbound (Exit 183B) – Proposed closure for 18 to 24 months. Proposed 3-mile detour uses Route 5, Route 832, and Route 20.

Exits 183A and 183B connecting I-79 northbound to West 12th Street – Proposed closure for 18 to 24 months. Proposed 0.75-mile detour uses the Bayfront Parkway (Route 4034) and Greengarden Boulevard.

Lincoln Avenue south of the Bayfront Parkway – Proposed closure from the Bayfront Parkway to Route 5 for approximately 36 to 48 months. Proposed 0.5-mile detour uses West 11th Street, Greengarden Boulevard, and West 8th Street.

Proposed traffic control for work on Route 5 includes short-term measures, like lane restrictions controlled by flaggers and intermittent stoppages to accommodate paving and overhead sign replacements.

Two National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) eligible railroad lines are mapped as being present under the bridges: NY, Chicago & St. Louis Railroad and Bessemer & Lake Erie Railroad. Both historic railroads share the same alignment within the current Norfolk Southern RR right of way but separate just east of the project area. It appears that NY, Chicago & St. Louis RR was the main east-west route; Bessemer & Lake Erie RR occupied portions of the east-west line for its north-south connection between Pittsburgh and the Port of Erie.

Temporary construction easements will be acquired for contractor access to the I-79 bridges, including some that have been added since the public outreach in 2025. Temporary occupancy of the historic railroads will not affect the historic significance of the railroads. Following the temporary occupancy, the property will be restored to its original state and the railroads will continue to be eligible for listing in the NRHP. There are no significant engineering features of the historic railroads present within the area of potential effect (APE).

The public may also view the plans for the I-79 Dual Bridges Rehabilitation Project online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1. Information can be found under the View District 1 Projects option located at the top of the webpage. The project page includes digital copies of the project handout, proposed plans, and a comment form.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Mark Nicholson at manicholso@pa.gov or 814-678-7057.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Mark Nicholson, PennDOT Project Manager, at manicholso@pa.gov or 814-678-7057.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov