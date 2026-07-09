The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the plans to replace the bridge on Miles Run Road in Pittsfield Township, Warren County.

The bridge is located on Miles Run Road, a township owned road, approximately 0.4 miles west of the intersection with Route 6.

The Miles Run Road Bridge Replacement Project will include removing the existing bridge and replacing it with a new concrete structure, including new concrete abutments.

The existing concrete, steel and stone bridge was constructed in 1950 and later widen with two additional steel beams. It is rated in poor condition and posted with an 11-ton weight limit. Approximately 100 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average with 1% truck traffic. The bridge is owned by Pittsfield Township.

Construction is expected to take place during the 2028 construction season.

A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately 3 months. The proposed 8-mile detour uses Miles Run Road, Panther Gap Road, Deadman’s Run Road, and Route 6.

The public information for the Miles Run Road Bridge Replacement Project online through at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1. Information can be found under the View District 1 Projects at the top of the webpage. The project page includes digital copies of the project handout, maps, and a comment form.

Those unable to access the information online may obtain it and feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Gregory Lindsay at grlindsay@pa.gov or 814-678-7365.

The purpose of the project webpage is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Gregory Lindsay at grlindsay@pa.gov or 814-678-7365.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.



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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, jharry@pa.gov or 814-678-5035