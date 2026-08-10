PennDOT Announces Proposal for Improvements to Route 518 in Mercer County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the plans for a project to improve Route 518 in the City of Hermitage, City of Farrell, and City of Sharon in Mercer County.

The proposed Route 518 Improvement Project includes milling and paving along with upgrades to the guide rail, drainage, and roadway paint. The purpose of the project is to prevent further deterioration and failure of the existing road. Work will be done from Route 18 (Hermitage Road) in Hermitage to Indiana Avenue (Route 3017) at the border of Farrell and Sharon.

The public may also view the plans for the Route 518 Improvement Project online through at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1. Information can be found under the View District 1 Projects option located at the top of the webpage. The project page includes digital copies of the project handout, proposed plans, and a comment form.

Work is expected to occur during the 2027 construction season.

Plans call for temporary lane restrictions for portions of the work with traffic controlled by flaggers.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Brody Guth at brguth@pa.gov or 814-678-7355.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, jharry@pa.gov or 814-678-5035