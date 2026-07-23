Paving Project to Start Next Month on Interstate 79 in Mercer County

A $1.5 million project to repair the centerline joint on Interstate 79 in Lake, New Vernon, and Deer Creek townships, Mercer County is scheduled to start on August 3, 2026.

The project includes asphalt base repairs, paving, and updated highway paint lines in both the northbound and southbound lanes from mile marker 126 to mile marker 136.

Construction is expected to begin August 3, 2026, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by October 2026.

Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions and anticipate travel delays during active work hours.

The contractor is Lindy Paving of New Galilee, PA. The contract cost is $1,508,036.50, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

This year PennDOT’s Northwest Region expects to do work on more than 100 projects. To see a full listing of all the anticipated work, check out the 2026 Construction Book available online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov