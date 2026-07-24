Westbound Traffic Shifted Near the I-376 Ramps

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the speed limit has been reduced to 50 miles per hour on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound from the Ohio state border to mile maker 5 in Shenango Township, Mercer County.

The reduction is expected to remain in place for the duration of the construction season, which is expected to end mid-November.

In connection with the speed reduction, additional rumble strips will be placed across the lanes entering the work zone and along sections of the shoulder in the near future. Adjustments have been made to the signs and message boards along the highway as well. Drivers are reminded to allow for extra space between vehicles when traveling through the work zone.

Work on the highway has moved into a new phase, and as such, westbound traffic was shifted from the left lane to the right lane from mile marker 5 to mile marker 3. One lane of westbound traffic also remains adjacent to the eastbound lanes.

The shift, which took place yesterday, affects the set up for the westbound ramps at the Interstate 376 interchange. Drivers should be alert for temporary stop signs and rumble strips for the on-ramps at the interchange.

Operators of large vehicles are also reminded to obey traffic signs and use the left lane only when directed.

PennDOT is completing a $116 million I-80 Reconstruction Project from mile marker 0 to mile marker 5. Read more about the project online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov