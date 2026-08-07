The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers of a planned road closure and detour of Route 756 (Bedford Street) between Lamberd Avenue and Random Way in Geistown, Cambria County, from Thursday, August 13, to Monday, August 31, 2026.

An approximately 4-mile detour will be implemented on Route 756 (Bedford Street) as crews install a new Borough drainage system in partnership with Geistown Borough. While the road closure starts near the two streets, both Lamberd Avenue and Random Way will be accessible from Route 756 (Bedford Street).

The detour will follow Route 756 (Bedford Street/Elton Road) eastbound to the ramp for U.S. 219 southbound, exit U.S. 219 at the Scalp Avenue west ramp and follow Scalp Avenue to the roundabout and Route 756 (Bedford Street). Eastbound traffic on Route 756 (Bedford Street) will exit the roundabout at Scalp Avenue, follow Scalp Avenue to the U.S. 219 northbound ramp, and U.S. 219 northbound to the Geistown Elton exit for Route 756 (Elton Road).

Lion Street will be accessible through a separate local detour using Melvin Street and Sunberry Street.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

A Liberoni, Inc., Plum, Pa., is the lead contractor for the two-year, 2.5-mile, $9,473,117.05 Route 756 resurfacing project, which includes paving/resurfacing, sight distance and intersection safety improvements, the addition of left turning lanes, improved drainage, shoulder widening, the inclusion of bicycle-safe grates and the replacement of traffic signals and overhead signs.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results and news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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