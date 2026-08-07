Public Invited to PennDOT Hiring Event in Cumberland County

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that it will host a hiring event for job seekers to learn about employment opportunities the department offers in Cumberland County.

The event will be held from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 11, at the Cumberland County Maintenance Office, 40 Army Heritage Drive, Carlisle, PA 17013. For more information, please call 717-243-5414.

The following positions are available. Click the links to view position descriptions, training and eligibility requirements, and salary and benefits details.

CDL operators must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B with air brake restriction removed. This position also requires a current medical examiner certificate.

On-the-spot applications, interviews, and driving skills testing will take place. Applicants need to bring their current CDL license and medical examiners card.

Applicants are encouraged to create an account with employment.pa.gov prior to the event. Laptops and staff will be available to help interested participants navigate the electronic application system.

PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about commonwealth employment opportunities, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Fritzi Schreffler, 717-418-5016, fschreffle@pa.gov

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