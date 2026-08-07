Project plans also can be viewed online or at Harrisburg City Government Center; Comments will be accepted through Sept. 7.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an in-person open house regarding a project to rehabilitate the Market Street (Route 3012) Bridges, which connects the communities of Lemoyne and Wormleysburg on the west shore of the Susquehanna River with City Island and the City of Harrisburg on the east shore.

The open house is scheduled for 6:00 to 8:00 PM Monday, August 17, at the Harrisburg City Government Center, 10 N. 2nd Street, Harrisburg PA.

As an alternative to attending the open house, an updated online public plan display is available on the project website for review and comment beginning today, Friday, August 7. Project plans can also be viewed for the next 30 days at the Harrisburg City Government Center during business hours.

Public comments will be accepted through September 7.

New information on the website includes an updated project overview, display boards and Frequently Asked Questions. A fillable comment form is available online, as well.

Bridge improvements include the rehabilitation of the historic arch and replacement of the deck and upstream sidewalk on the 16-span eastern bridge as well as the construction of a new superstructure (deck and beams) on the western bridge, which will be expanded from the existing 16-spans to 17-spans.

Both bridges will maintain four 10-foot lanes, similar to current conditions. The work to the eastern bridge will install a new 6-foot 9-inch upstream sidewalk that is 1-foot wider than the existing with no metal hatches resulting in a smoother surface. Additionally,1-foot 9-inch upstream and downstream shoulders will be added. For the western bridge, one 7-foot upstream sidewalk that is 2 feet, 5 inches wider than the existing along with 2-foot shoulders, both upstream and downstream, will be constructed. These improvements will provide additional space for bicyclists and a buffer area between vehicles and pedestrians on the sidewalk.

Additional bicycle signage (Bicycles Allowed Use of Full Lane) and shared lane use markings in the right lane in each direction will also be added from the west shore to the east shore. Pavement Markings and Signage will be included at both adjacent signalized intersections on the west shore and east shore.

The downstream sidewalk on both bridges will be eliminated since a separate utility bridge is proposed to be built downstream of the existing structures. This bridge will carry all utilities currently located under the sidewalks on the Market Street bridges while providing a 14-foot-wide pathway for bicycle and pedestrian use in lieu of the downstream sidewalk.

This additional utility bridge will reduce the overall construction time by four years, as well as serve as an accessible, safe pathway for bikes and pedestrians.

Public comment will be accepted until 11:59 PM Monday, September 7, 2026.

Online information, including plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, PennDOT District 8, clicking Projects Near You listed on the left side of the page, then the District 8 Projects, and choosing Market Street Bridge.

The purpose of the online plan display and open house is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Pharon Bertsch, PE, Senior Project Manager, at 717-705-6209, or email at pbertsch@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018, or at dmthompson@pa.gov

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Please refer to the project location map below: