King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that pavement marking installations will occur next week on I-295 in Middletown Township, Bucks County, under a $56.1 million project to perform high-priority repairs on interstate bridges, to maintain the functionality, safety, and mobility of the structures along critical corridors.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Tuesday, August 11, through Thursday, August 13, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane closures will be in place on eastbound and westbound I-295 approaching the U.S. 1 Interchange.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this contract, PennDOT’s contractor will make repairs to the deteriorated bridge decks, superstructure components, and portions of the substructures as needed.

Work on the superstructures will include repairing fabricated structural steel, weld cracks, prestressed concrete beams, reinforced concrete bridge deck, bridge railing, guiderail, and steel sign supports; and replacing existing expansion joints, seal existing deck joints, and existing strip seal glands on the bridge decks.

Work on the substructures will include repairing or reconstructing bearing pedestals, steel fixed bearings, and deteriorated portions of concrete substructure; cleaning bridge seats; resetting expansion bearings; and removing debris from under the bridges.

In addition to bridge repairs, overhead steel sign structures will be cleaned and repainted. Existing roadway lighting will also be upgraded to LED luminaires.

IEW Construction Group, Inc. of Hamilton, N.J., is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

# # #