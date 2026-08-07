King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will perform road construction that will close the ramp from northbound I-95 to eastbound I-276 (I-95 North/New York) in Bristol Township, Bucks County.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Wednesday, August 12, through Friday, August 14, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM, the ramp from northbound I-95 to eastbound I-276 will be closed and detoured. During the closure, northbound I-95 drivers will be directed to use the southbound Route 413 (Bristol) Interchange to northbound U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) to access the ramp to eastbound I-276 (I-95 North/New York).

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike will complete this work under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

# # #