Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that temporary lighting installations will occur at night next week on the I-95 Girard Point Bridge under a $261.5 million project to rehabilitate the bridge in Southwest Philadelphia.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Wednesday, August 12, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a right lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95 between Broad Street (Route 611) and Enterprise Avenue.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur.

Under this project, the main 5,183-foot, double-decked I-95 Girard Point Bridge and nine approach structures between Enterprise Avenue and Broad Street (Route 611) will be repaired.

Improvements include:

Rehabilitating the bridge deck, including the application of a Latex Modified Concrete (LMC) overlay, and improving the decks’ expansion joints.

Replacing the bridge parapets (barriers).

Rehabilitating and painting select areas of steel superstructure.

Rehabilitating substructure concrete.

Replacing and improving the bridge’s lighting and drainage systems.

Installing protection and scour remediation for the main Girard Point Bridge pier in the Schuylkill River.

Upgrading Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) on I-95.

South State Inc. of Bridgeton, NJ, is the general contractor on this bridge improvement project.

The project is financed with 90 percent federal and 10 percent state funds and is part of PennDOT’s Bridge Preservation Program to ensure the structural integrity and rideability of Pennsylvania’s bridges.

For more information, visit the Girard Point Improvement Project webpage.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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