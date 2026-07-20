Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge construction has closed the ramp from southbound I-95 to Enterprise Avenue/Island Avenue (Exit 15) through 2027 under a $261.5 million project to rehabilitate the I-95 Girard Point Bridge in Southwest Philadelphia.

During the ramp closure, drivers will be detoured to the Bartram Avenue/Essington Avene off-ramp (Exit 14), follow Bartram Avenue, turn left onto Island Avenue, and turn left onto Enterprise Avenue.

Drivers are also advised of the following travel restrictions:

Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a single lane closure will be in place on northbound I-95 between Enterprise Avenue and Broad Street (Route 611) for barrier placement. A double lane closure will be in place beginning at 12:00 AM Midnight.

Wednesday, July 22, through Friday, July 24, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a single lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95 between Broad Street (Route 611) and Enterprise Avenue for barrier placement. A double lane closure will be in place beginning at 12:00 AM Midnight.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur.

The barriers are being installed as part of a long-term construction pattern that will maintain three travel lanes during peak hours, while frequent off-peak and weekend lane restrictions will be coordinated with other regional events, including those at the Sports Complex in South Philadelphia.

Under this project, the main 5,183-foot, double-decked I-95 Girard Point Bridge and nine approach structures between Enterprise Avenue and Broad Street (Route 611) will be repaired.

Improvements include:

Rehabilitating the bridge deck, including the application of a Latex Modified Concrete (LMC) overlay, and improving the decks’ expansion joints.

Replacing the bridge parapets (barriers).

Rehabilitating and painting select areas of steel superstructure.

Rehabilitating substructure concrete.

Replacing and improving the bridge’s lighting and drainage systems.

Installing protection and scour remediation for the main Girard Point Bridge pier in the Schuylkill River.

Upgrading Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) on I-95.

South State Inc. of Bridgeton, NJ, is the general contractor on this bridge improvement project.

The project is financed with 90 percent federal and 10 percent state funds and is part of PennDOT’s Bridge Preservation Program to ensure the structural integrity and rideability of Pennsylvania’s bridges.

For more information, visit the Girard Point Improvement Project webpage.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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