Dunmore, PA – The PennDOT Engineering District 4 Traffic Bulletin advertises current and upcoming travel restrictions scheduled on state-owned highways in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties. The first section reflects short-term road work, while the second section reflects long-term projects. The Traffic Bulletin is updated in real-time during normal business hours. Please note: The schedule is subject to change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances.

The Traffic Bulletin link will be emailed on Fridays each week but can be viewed at your convenience any time of the day. To view the current Traffic Bulletin, go to the District 4 | Department of Transportation | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania homepage, click on Traffic Bulletin, or click here: Traffic Bulletin.

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict4.

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