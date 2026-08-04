Demolition Work to Begin on Interstate 81 in Hazleton, Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – PennDOT will be closing Interstate 81 in Luzerne County from Monday, August 10, through Friday morning, August 14, 2026, from 7:00 PM till 7:00 AM daily to perform a partial demolition of the bridge carrying Interstate 80 eastbound over Interstate 81. The detours can be found below:
Interstate 81 southbound:
- Interstate 81 southbound to Exit 151B onto Interstate 80 westbound
- Interstate 80 westbound to Exit 256
- Turn left onto Route 93 south
- Turn right onto Tomhicken Road
- Turn left onto Interstate 81 southbound
Interstate 81 northbound:
- Interstate 81 northbound to Exit 151A onto Interstate 80 eastbound
- Interstate 80 eastbound to Exit 262
- Turn left onto Route 309 north
- Turn left onto Interstate 80 westbound
- Interstate 80 westbound to Exit 260B onto Interstate 81 northbound
For additional information on this project please click on the following link: Interstate 80 Bridge over Interstate 81 | Department of Transportation | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point.
Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.
Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.penndot.pa.gov/D4Results Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at http://www.penndot.gov/District4
Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, and Instagram.
MEDIA CONTACTS: Jessica Ruddy, jeruddy@pa.gov, (570) 963-4044 or Elizabeth Fabri, efabri@pa.gov, (570) 963-3502
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