Demolition Work to Begin on Interstate 81 in Hazleton, Luzerne County

For additional information on this project please click on the following link: Interstate 80 Bridge over Interstate 81 | Department of Transportation | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.penndot.pa.gov/D4Results Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at http://www.penndot.gov/District4

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Jessica Ruddy, jeruddy@pa.gov, (570) 963-4044 or Elizabeth Fabri, efabri@pa.gov, (570) 963-3502

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