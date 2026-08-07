Work Continues on Warrensville Road in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County

Montoursville, PA – Remaining work continues on embankment stabilization project along Warrensville Road (Route 2039) in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.

Between Monday, August 10 and Friday, August 21, the contractor, HRI, Inc., will complete the remaining work, which includes shoulder back up, tree trimming, and miscellaneous clean up. Drivers should expect single‑lane conditions with flagging between Third Street (Route 2014) and Millwood Lane. All work will take place Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

HRI, Inc. is the prime contractor for this $2.1 million, embankment stabilization project, which is being funded with federal Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-savings Transportation (PROTECT) program monies from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Work on the project includes soil nailing, slope restoration, milling and resurfacing of the existing roadway, guide rail upgrade, drainage improvements, and line painting. Work is anticipated to be completed in the fall 2026, weather permitting.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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