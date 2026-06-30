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    August 5 Update (OPEN) Pipe Replacement Project Set to Begin on North Elk Run Road in Sullivan Township, Tioga County

    June 30, 2026

    August 5, 2026 Update: Major work on this pipe replacement project on North Elk Road is now complete and the road is open to traffic 

    Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised of a pipe replacement project will begin next week on North Elk Run Road (Route 1007) in Sullivan Township, Tioga County.

    Beginning on Monday, July 6, the contractor, Glenn O Hawbaker, Inc., will begin replacing existing pipes with a box culvert on North Elk Run Road between Reynolds Road (T-854) and Ashley Hill Road (T-876).

    North Elk Run Road will be closed to traffic. A detour using Routes 6 and 549 will be in effect until August 5, 2026.

    Glenn O Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $513,000 box culvert installation project. Work includes removal of existing pipes, installation of a box culvert, approach paving and guiderail work. The project is expected to be complete in mid-August.

    Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

    MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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