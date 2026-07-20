Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announces that a paving project is scheduled to begin this week on Sulphur Springs Road (Route 554) in Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.

Starting on Wednesday, July 22, a PennDOT paving crew will pave Sulphur Springs Road in both directions between Route 15 and the Glenn O. Hawbaker Quarry. Drivers can expect single lane conditions controlled by flaggers between the hours of 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM, weather permitting. This project is expected to be completed by Friday, July 24.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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