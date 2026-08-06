Multi-County Microsurfacing Project Continues in North Central PA

Work is planned in Bradford County this weekend and next week.

Montoursville, PA – A multi-county microsurfacing project continues several routes in Athens, North Towanda, and Ulster townships in Bradford County, Clinton and Brady townships in Lycoming, and Lawrence, Richmond, and Tioga townships in Tioga County, and Union counties.

Work on the project includes removal of the existing line paint and application of microsurfacing. Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions on four lane roads and single lane restrictions with flagging on two lane roads.

From Friday, August 7 to Friday, August 14, microsurfacing will take place at the following locations, weather permitting.

Bradford County

The Route 220 bridge over Buck Creek, approximately 0.1 miles north of Milan Road (Route 4014) in Ulster Township: The contractor will be performing epoxy overlay work from Friday, August 7 at 9:00 PM through Saturday, August 8 at 3:00 PM.

Route 220: The contractor will be performing rumble strip work and final line painting on the road throughout the county starting Wednesday, August 12 to Friday, August 14.

Work on the project includes removal of the line paint, application of a double microsurfacing material, installation of rumble strips, and miscellaneous construction. Work on the project is anticipated to be completed in October 2026, weather permitting.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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