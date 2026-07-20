Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised a pipe replacement project will take place next week on Lake Road (Route 1029) in Wysox Township, Bradford County.

Starting on Tuesday, July 28, Lake Road will be closed daily between the two intersections of Wesauking Drive (Route 1031) and Lake Road, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew performs pipe replacements.

A detour using Wesauking Drive will be in place each day between the hours of 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

Work on the project is anticipated to be completed by Friday, July 31, weather permitting. Drivers should be alert, expect minor delays in travel, and drive with caution in the area.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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