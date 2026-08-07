Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that starting next week, a portion of 11th Avenue (Route 1019) will be closed in Monroe Township, Snyder County, for an embankment and base repair project.

Between Monday, August 10 and Wednesday, August 19, 11th Avenue will be closed between Park Road (Route 1017) and Weatherfield Drive, while the contractor, Trumbull Corporation, completes embankment repairs. This work includes excavation and the installation of rock baskets layered with geotextile to stabilize the embankment, along with additional base repairs.

A detour using Route 11, Susquehanna Trail, and Park Road will be in place for the duration of the project.

Work on this project is part of the third contract for the Southern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project. The prime contractor for this $186.4 million project is a Joint Venture between Trumbull Corporation and Golden Triangle Construction. Work includes paving of the CSVT mainline, the Route 61 Connector, and various interchange ramps, as well as drainage structure, guide rail, traffic signals, highway lighting, and overhead sign structures. Additional work to be completed includes:

Adjustments of existing local roads and property access along Route 522 and Routes 11/15 to accommodate the CSVT’s southern interchange,

Construction of a noise wall along the CSVT southbound lanes near South Old Trail,

Replacement of the existing bridge carrying Route 61 over existing Routes 11/15,

Completion of the Cortland Drive Connector between the Weatherfield, and Orchard Hills neighborhoods in Shamokin Dam, and

Reconnection of County Line Road (Route 1022) between Park Road (Route 1017) and Route 15.

The Southern Section mainline is anticipated to be opened to traffic in 2027 and the Route 61 Connector is anticipated to be open to traffic in 2028. For more information on the CSVT, visit www.csvt.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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