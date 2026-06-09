August 14 Update: Paradise Road (Route 1016) is now open to Traffic in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.

Montoursville, PA – A bridge replacement project begins today on Paradise Road (Route 1016) in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. The bridge over Muddy Run is located just west of Cromley Road (T-616).

Starting Tuesday, June 9, Paradise Road will be closed between Turbotville Road/Whitmoyer Road (Route 1013) and Paradise Street (Route 1015), while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) bridge crew begins removal of the existing bridge. Work includes removal of the existing structure, installation of a new box culvert, approach work, and line painting.

A detour using Paradise Street, Route 44, and Turbotville Road/Whitmoyer Road will be in place for the duration of the project. Work on the project is anticipated to be completed in August, weather permitting.

Homeowners will have access to their properties on either side of the bridge replacement project. Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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