Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a bridge and road resurfacing project continues on the bridges carrying Route 220 over Quenshuckney Run in Woodward Township, Lycoming County.

The week of Monday, August 10, the contractor, J.D. Eckman, Inc., will be finishing final line paint on the Route 220 northbound and southbound bridges. There will be minimal impact to the traveling public.

Traffic Impacts

Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

Southbound drivers can expect the right (acceleration) lane shoulder to be restricted leading into the bridge.

Northbound drivers can expect the left (turn) lane to be restricted.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect minor delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. is the prime contractor for this $1.9 million bridge and road resurfacing project. Work includes milling, or removing the exiting top layer of the bridge, applying a waterproofing layer, resurfacing, and line painting. This project is combined with the rehabilitation of the bridge that carries Route 54 over the West Brach Susquehanna River in Montgomery Borough. Work is anticipated to be completed in the fall 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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