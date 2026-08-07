Work on Route 35 in Juniata, Snyder County Starts Next Week

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the contractor for a highway reconstruction project impacting six Roads in Juniata and Snyder County will begin work on Route 35 between White Hall Road in Fayette Township and a bridge spanning Mahantango Creek at the Juniata-Snyder County line in Monroe Township, on Tuesday, August 11. This project will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of more than 11 miles of road across the two counties.

Starting Tuesday drivers should expect to encounter flaggers on the roadway through this stretch as crews eradicate paint lines. PennDOT urges drivers to watch for slow moving or stopped vehicles throughout the work zone, exercise caution, obey posted speed limits and work zone signage, and always buckle up.

PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution while traveling through all work zones, obey

Overall work on this contract includes milling, paving, guide rail upgrades, line painting, installation of ADA compliant curb ramps, and miscellaneous construction. New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor on this $1.9 million contract. PennDOT anticipates all work on the contract being completed by early October, but all construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

# # #