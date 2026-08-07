Public Invited to PennDOT Job Fair in Clearfield County

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites job seekers to attend its job fair at the Clearfield County Maintenance Office in Hyde.

The Job Fair will be held from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Tuesday, August 11, at the Clearfield County Maintenance Headquarters, 1905 Washington Avenue, Hyde, 16843. Open positions include:

Full time CDL Operators & Trainees.

Seasonal Clerical Assistant.

Seasonal Stock Clerk.

Seasonal Maintenance Repairman.

Seasonal Custodial Worker.

Attendees will have the chance to meet face-to-face with PennDOT employees, learn about the extensive benefits that support work-life balances and professional growth. They can apply in person, and some positions are offering on the spot interviews. Those interested in applying for CDL positions are asked to bring two forms of ID and a current medical examiner’s certificate.

PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about additional jobs, please visit www.employment.pa.gov.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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