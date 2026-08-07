PennDOT to Close Route 59 for Pipe Replacement

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the contractor for a drainage improvement project along Route 59 in Keating and Lafyette townships, McKean County, plans to close the road to replace a drainage pipe near the Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad crossing near the Village of Backus on Monday, August 10. This replacement is part of a project that will help prevent uncontrolled water flow from damaging the pavement and extend the service life of approximately five miles of road.

While the road is closed, traffic will follow a detour using Route 646 and Route 4003 (Bingham Road around the closure. PennDOT anticipates this detour remaining in place until the end of the week, but all construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Work the contractor will perform under this contract includes drainage improvements, paving, minor guide rail upgrades, line painting, and miscellaneous construction. Dean Construction, LLC. of Smethport, PA, is the contractor for this $917,000. PennDOT anticipates project completion before the Labor Day holiday.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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